Fri, Aug 11, 2023 @ 09:30 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

FXOpen
By FXOpen

On the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a recovery wave from the 1.0930 region. The Euro traded above the 1.0970 resistance zone against the US Dollar.

The pair settled above the 50-hour simple moving average and tested 1.1000. It is now consolidating above a connecting bullish trend line with support at 1.0990. Immediate resistance is near the 1.1015 level.

The next major resistance is near 1.1040. Any more gains might send the pair toward 1.1080 or even 1.1120 in the near term.

Conversely, the pair might start a fresh decline below the trend line. The next key support is near 1.0970, below which EUR/USD could test 1.0930. Any more losses could send the pair toward the 1.0920 support zone.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.