Wed, Aug 16, 2023 @ 12:36 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURGBP Reconsiders Its Bullish Mission

EURGBP Reconsiders Its Bullish Mission

XM.com
By XM.com

EURGBP could not find enough buyers to print a new higher high above July’s peak of 0.8700 last week, pausing its latest upleg lower at 0.8668.

Unfortunately, the bears are currently trying to push the price below the short-term bullish channel and the 50-day SMA, which previously prevented a drop below 0.8585.

The downward trajectory in the momentum indicators is endorsing the negative momentum in the price, though only a decisive close below the previous low and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.8200-0.9249 upleg at 0.8535 would shatter hopes for a bull market. If that proves to be the case, the door will open for the 0.8500 floor, a break of which is expected to squeeze the price towards the 0.8400-0.8425 constraining area.

Should the price return above the 50-day SMA, buyers may wait for a sustainable rally above the 0.8620-0.8670 region and out of the broad bearish channel before targeting the 200-day SMA and the 50% Fibonacci level of 0.8725. A close higher could face a new challenge at the upper boundary of the short-term bullish channel at 0.8765. If the bulls knock down that wall too, rekindling optimism for an upside reversal, the price could advance towards the 38.2% Fibonacci of 0.8850.

Summing up, EURGBP seems unable to power its mission for an upside reversal above 0.8700. A close below 0.8535 would eliminate hopes for a continuation higher.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.