Fri, Aug 18, 2023 @ 04:41 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURGBP Wave Analysis

EURGBP Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURGBP broke key support level 0.8550
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.8500

EURGBP currency pair recently broke the key support level 0.8550 (which stopped the previous minor impulse wave (i) at the end of July).

The breakout of the support level 0.8550 accelerated the active impulse wave iii which started earlier from the key resistance level 0.8660.

Given the prevailing daily downtrend and strong sterling gains, EURGBP can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.8500 (low of the previous impulse wave 1 from the start of July).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.