Tue, Aug 22, 2023 @ 18:45 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD: Risk of Recovery Stall on Close Below Cloud Base

GBP/USD: Risk of Recovery Stall on Close Below Cloud Base

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable continues to move within thickening daily cloud and hit new marginally higher two-week high on Tuesday, but quick pullback warns that bulls might be losing traction.

Near-term action is expected to keep slight bullish bias while holding above cloud base (1.2725) reinforced by daily Tenkan-sen, however, today’s action is so far shaped in red candle with long upper shadow which signals strong offers and weighs on recovery.

The downside is expected to remain vulnerable while the price stays under pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.2817 (38.2% of 1.3141/1.2616), violation of which would generate fresh bullish signal for extension towards key resistances at 1.2860/71 (daily cloud top / Kijun-sen).

Conversely, close below cloud top would generate initial signal of recovery stall and shift near-term focus lower.

Res: 1.2800; 1.2817; 1.2879; 1.2941.
Sup: 1.2717; 1.2708; 1.2686; 1.2659.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.