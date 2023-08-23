Wed, Aug 23, 2023 @ 05:07 GMT
Silver Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Silver reversed from support level 159.50
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 24.50

Silver recently reversed up from the pivotal support level 159.50 (which previously reversed the pair twice in June), coinciding with the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from March.

The upward reversal from the support level 159.50 started the active intermediate impulse wave (3).

Silver can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 24.50 (which has been reversing the price from June).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

