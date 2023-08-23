Silver Wave Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Silver reversed from support level 159.50

Likely to rise to resistance level 24.50

Silver recently reversed up from the pivotal support level 159.50 (which previously reversed the pair twice in June), coinciding with the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from March.

The upward reversal from the support level 159.50 started the active intermediate impulse wave (3).

Silver can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 24.50 (which has been reversing the price from June).