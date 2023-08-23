Gold Price Signals Bearish Breakdown, PMI’s Next

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Gold price is moving lower below the $1,900 zone.

A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $1,900 on the 4-hour chart.

Crude oil prices corrected gains and traded below $82.00.

The US Manufacturing PMI could rise from 49 to 49.3 in August 2023 (Preliminary).

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price struggled to stay above $1,950 and started a fresh decline against the US Dollar. The price traded below the $1,932 support to move into a bearish zone.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price settled below $1,920, the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

The price even declined below the $1,900 level and tested the $1,885 zone. A low is formed near $1,884 and the price is now consolidating losses. Immediate resistance is near the $1,900 zone. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,900 on the same chart.

The trend line is just below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,982 swing high to the $1,884 low.

The next major resistance is near the $1,920 level or the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), above which the price could test the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,982 swing high to the $1,884 low.

Conversely, the price might decline further. Initial support is near the $1,884 level. The next major support is near $1,875.

If the bulls fail to protect the $1,875 support, there is a risk of a major decline. In the stated case, the price could decline toward the $1,860 level.

Looking at crude oil prices, there was a downside correction below the $82.00 support and there is a risk of more downsides.

Economic Releases to Watch Today