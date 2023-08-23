EUR/USD Testing 1.0830 Support for Wave (A)

Wed, Aug 23, 2023 @ 10:26 GMT
Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

EURUSD came down as expected to a new low after wave 4 corrective rise so price is now seen in wave back, back at 1.0830 support. Therefore, the wedge shape may suggest limited weakness and slow price action in weeks ahead, as wave (A) can be coming to an end, but more weakness will show up after wave (B) rally that can show up in sessions ahead. As such, we think that higher degree correction is still underway and it can be much deeper as EURUSD pair might have completed a five-wave rise at around 1.1280 back in July. However, we will once again turn bullish on the euro once the corrective A-B-C drop will come to an end, but at the moment that’s clearly not the case yet.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

