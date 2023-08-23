Wed, Aug 23, 2023 @ 14:56 GMT
BTC/USD Price Analysis: RSI Drops to Lowest Since March 2020

By FXOpen

The last time this classic indicator dropped below the 20.0 level was in March 2020, when the world panicked due to the spread of the coronavirus.

→ SpaceX’s decision to sell bitcoins from its balance sheet;

→ high yields of US government bonds (10-year bonds are at a 14-year high);

→ the collapse of the Chinese developer Evergrande.

Be that as it may, the decline of RSI below the level of 20.0 should not be interpreted as a signal to open a long position, although there is evidence for this.

Bullish arguments:

→ a long lower shadow on yesterday’s candle on the daily bitcoin price chart confirms the aggressiveness of the bulls defending the 25.6k level;

→ this level approximately coincides with the Fibo level at 0.38 for a rollback from the growth of A→B;

→ the bitcoin market may follow the stock market — after all, the S&P 500 is at the lower boundary of the rising channel, which operates in 2023.

Bearish arguments:

→ The price of bitcoin has broken through the upward channel of 2023, which may mean a radical change in sentiment. The USD 30,000 level proved to be a difficult barrier for the bulls.

→ Intraday charts show that bitcoin fell especially rapidly in the 26,800-27,500 range. Therefore, this area of seller dominance could become resistance to a recovery if it follows the RSI’s spring 2020 lows.

 

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

