CHFJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • CHFJPY reverses from support level 164.30
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 166.60

CHFJPY currency pair earlier reversed up from the support level 164.30 (former resistance that stopped the previous impulse wave 1 at the start of August).

The support level 164.30 was strengthened by the nearby 20-day moving average and by the support trendline of the daily up channel from March.

Given the strong daily uptrend, CHFJPY can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 166.60 (which reversed the pair earlier this month).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

