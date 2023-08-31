EURUSD Wave Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURUSD broke daily down channel

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.1045

EURUSD currency pair recently broke the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from the middle of July (which enclosed the previous short-term ABC correction ii).

The breakout of this down channel should accelerate the active short-term impulse wave iii of the higher impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the clear daily uptrend, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.1045 (top of the previous correction b).