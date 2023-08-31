EURUSD Wave Analysis

Thu, Aug 31, 2023 @ 06:43 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURUSD broke daily down channel
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.1045

EURUSD currency pair recently broke the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from the middle of July (which enclosed the previous short-term ABC correction ii).

The breakout of this down channel should accelerate the active short-term impulse wave iii of the higher impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the clear daily uptrend, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.1045 (top of the previous correction b).

