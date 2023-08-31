EURUSD Wave Analysis

- EURUSD broke daily down channel
- Likely to rise to resistance level 1.1045
EURUSD currency pair recently broke the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from the middle of July (which enclosed the previous short-term ABC correction ii).
The breakout of this down channel should accelerate the active short-term impulse wave iii of the higher impulse waves 3 and (3).
Given the clear daily uptrend, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.1045 (top of the previous correction b).