Wed, Sep 06, 2023 @ 03:25 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCHFJPY Wave Analysis

CHFJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • CHFJPY reversed from support level 164.30
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 166.70

CHFJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the pivotal support level 164.30 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of August), coinciding with the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from July.

The upward reversal from the support level 164.30 started the active short-term impulse wave 3, which belongs to the higher order impulse wave (5) from July.

Given the clear daily uptrend, CHFJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 166.70 (top of the previous impulse wave 1).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.