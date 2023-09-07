Thu, Sep 07, 2023 @ 05:17 GMT
Crude Oil Price Rally Could Extend To $90

Titan FX
Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price is rising above the $84 and $85 resistance levels.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support near $84.20 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold prices might find a strong buying interest near $1,915.
  • EUR/USD is consolidating losses below 1.0780.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

Crude oil price started a steady increase after a close above $80 against the US Dollar. The price rallied above the $82 and $84 resistance levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price surpassed $85 and settled above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

Finally, it tested the $88.00 resistance zone. Recently, there was a minor downside correction below the $87 level. However, the bulls seem to be active above the $85.80 level. The 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $77.85 swing low to the $88.15 high is also near $85.75.

The next major support sits near the $84.00 zone. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $84.20 on the same chart.

Any more losses might call for a test of the $82 support zone in the coming days. On the upside, the price might face resistance near the $88 level. The next major resistance is near the $88.80 level, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher. In the stated case, it could even visit the $90 resistance.

Looking at gold prices, there was a downside correction below the $1,930 level but the bulls might be active near $1,915.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Euro Zone Gross Domestic Product for Q2 2023 (QoQ) – Forecast 0.3%, versus 0.3% previous.
  • Euro Zone Gross Domestic Product for Q2 2023 (YoY) – Forecast 0.6%, versus 0.6% previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 234K, versus 228K previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Learn Forex Trading

