Fri, Sep 08, 2023 @ 13:50 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD: Consolidation to Precede Fresh Weakness

GBP/USD: Consolidation to Precede Fresh Weakness

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

GBPUSD is taking a breather at 1.2500 zone as larger bears face headwinds on approach to pivotal 200DMA support (1.2425).

Bounce from Thursday’s new multi-week low (1.2445) was so far limited and unable to sustain gains above 1.2500 mark, suggesting that bears hold grip.

Weekly close below cracked 100WMA (1.2521) will deliver initial bearish signal, with close below 1.2482 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.0348/1.3141) to strengthen bearish structure for break through 200DMA, which would spark fresh acceleration and expose next key support at 1.2307 (May 25 trough).

BOE Governor Bailey said that the central bank is much nearer to the top of its tightening cycle, although with possibility further hikes if inflation remains stubbornly high, adds to pound’s growing negative sentiment.

Near-term action is expected to remain biased lower while capped by falling 10DMA (1.2586).

Res: 1.2482; 1.2500; 1.2521; 1.2586.
Sup: 1.2445; 1.2425; 1.2368; 1.2307.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.