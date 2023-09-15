Fri, Sep 15, 2023 @ 08:20 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisOil (CL) Should Extend Higher in Impulsive Structure

Oil (CL) Should Extend Higher in Impulsive Structure

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave View in Oil (CL) suggests the rally from 6.12.2023 low is in progress as a 5 waves impulse structure. Up from 6.12.2023 low, wave 1 ended at 84.89 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 77.59. Oil then extends higher again in wave 3. Internal subdivision of wave 3 unfolded as another 5 waves impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 80.45 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 78.14. Oil extended higher in wave ((iii)) towards 88.07 and dips in wave ((iv)) ended at 86.71. Expect wave ((v)) to complete soon and this should end wave 3 in higher degree.

Oil should then pullback in wave 4 to correct the rally from 8.24.2023 low before it resumes higher again. Internal subdivision of wave 4 should unfold in 3 waves such as zigzag structure ((a))-((b))-((c)). Potential target is 23.6 – 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of wave 3. The area can be measured once wave 3 has ended. Near term, as far as pivot at 77.67 low stays intact, expect pullback to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

Oil (CL) 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

CL Elliott Wave Video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.