GBP/USD Extends Losses While EUR/GBP Gains Strength

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD extended losses and traded below the 1.2465 support. EUR/GBP is rising and might climb above the 0.8615 resistance.

Important Takeaways for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Analysis Today

The British Pound is showing bearish signs below 1.2420.

There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.2465 on the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen.

EUR/GBP is rising and trading above the 0.8600 zone.

There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near 0.8600 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen, the pair attempted a fresh increase above 1.2500. However, the British Pound failed above 1.2540 and started a fresh decline against the US Dollar.

There was a clear move below the 1.2465 support and the 50-hour simple moving average. The pair even tested the 1.2380 support zone. A low was formed near 1.2378 and the pair is now consolidating losses.

On the upside, the GBP/USD chart indicates that the pair is facing resistance near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.2548 swing high to the 1.2378 low at 1.2420 and the 50-hour simple moving average.

The next major resistance is near a bearish trend line at 1.2465. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.2548 swing high to the 1.2378 low.

A close above the 1.2465 resistance zone could open the doors for a move toward 1.2510. Any more gains might send GBP/USD toward 1.2545. On the downside, there is a key support forming near 1.2380. If there is a downside break below the 1.2380 support, the pair could accelerate lower.

The next major support is near the 1.2320 zone, below which the pair could test 1.2250. Any more losses could lead the pair toward the 1.2200 support.

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/GBP at FXOpen, the pair started a steady increase from the 0.8570 zone. The Euro traded above the 0.8580 pivot level to enter a positive zone against the British Pound.

The EUR/GBP chart suggests that the pair settled above the 50-hour simple moving average and 0.8590. There was also a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near 0.8600. A high is formed near 0.8615 and the pair is now consolidating gains.

It tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.8568 swing low to the 0.8615 high. Immediate support sits near the 50-hour simple moving average at 0.8590.

The 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.8568 swing low to the 0.8615 high is also near 0.8590. The next major support is near 0.8580. A downside break below the 0.8580 support might call for more downsides. In the stated case, the pair could drop toward the 0.8560 support level.

Immediate resistance is near 0.8615. The next major resistance could be 0.8645. A close above the 0.8645 level might accelerate gains. In the stated case, the bulls may perhaps aim for a test of 0.8680. Any more gains might send the pair toward the 0.8720 level.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.