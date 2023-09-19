Tue, Sep 19, 2023 @ 14:56 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Recovery Losing Traction

EUR/USD: Recovery Losing Traction

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

EURUSD is trading within a narrow range during European session on Tuesday, following strong rebound in past two days after larger bears were rejected at key support at 1.0635 (May 31 low).

Technical picture remains increasingly bearish on daily chart (rising negative momentum / MA’s in full bearish setup) and warn that corrective action might be near its end (capped by daily Tenkan-sen).

Inflation in the Eurozone was slightly lower than expected in August, which should add pressure on the currency, though consumer prices are still over two times above ECB’s 2% target.

This keeps the central bank alerted, despite dovish signals from the last policy meeting, as the policymakers left the door opened for possible further hikes, should the situation deteriorate.

Near-term action can be described as consolidation while moving between 1.0700 (daily Tenkan-sen / psychological barrier) and 1.0635 support, with sustained break above 1.0700 to allow for stronger correction and expose upper pivots at 1.0768 (Sep 12 high) and 1.0792 (daily Kijun-sen).

Conversely, firm break of 1.0635 support would open way for test of next key supports at 1.0611 (Fibo 38.2% of 0.9535/1.1275 uptrend) and 1.0553 (daily Ichimoku cloud top).

Res: 1.0700; 1.0752; 1.0768; 1.0792.
Sup: 1.0675; 1.0654; 1.0635; 1.0611.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.