USDCHF Wave Analysis

- USDCHF broke resistance level 0.9000
- Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9150
USDCHF recently broke above the round resistance level 0.9000 (which has been reversing the price from June) intersecting with the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downtrend from March.
The breakout of the resistance level 0.9000 should accelerate the active impulse wave c, which belongs to the ABC correction 2 from July.
USDCHF can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.9150 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave c).