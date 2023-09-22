Fri, Sep 22, 2023 @ 05:05 GMT
USDCHF Wave Analysis

  • USDCHF broke resistance level 0.9000
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9150

USDCHF recently broke above the round resistance level 0.9000 (which has been reversing the price from June) intersecting with the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downtrend from March.

The breakout of the resistance level 0.9000 should accelerate the active impulse wave c, which belongs to the ABC correction 2 from July.

USDCHF can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.9150 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave c).

