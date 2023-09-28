USDCHF Wave Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDCHF broke resistance level 0.9150

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9300

USDCHF currency pair recently broke above the strong resistance level 0.9150 (former multi-month high from May) standing near the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the previous upward impulse from March.

The breakout of the resistance level 0.9150 was accelerated the active impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (C) from the end of August.

USDCHF currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.9300 (former top of wave 2 from the middle of March).