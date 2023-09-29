Fri, Sep 29, 2023 @ 07:48 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Consolidates After Pullback Pauses

GBPJPY Consolidates After Pullback Pauses

XM.com
By XM.com
  • GBPJPY slid below 50-day SMA last week after BoE’s unexpected decision to hold rates steady
  • Found its feet at the lower end of the Ichimoku cloud and has been directionless since then
  • Are the bulls ready to re-take charge?

GBPJPY had been stuck in a prolonged uptrend since January, posting an eight-year high of 186.75 on August 22. However, the pair has been experiencing a downside correction in the past month which has stalled for now as the short-term oscillators currently suggest that bullish pressures are slowly re-emerging.

Should the price march higher and reclaim its 50-day simple moving average (SMA), immediate resistance could be met at the July peak of 184.00. Piercing through that wall, the pair could revisit its eight-year high of 186.75. If that hurdle also fails, the price could ascend to fresh multi-year highs, where the 190.00 psychological mark might curb further advances.

On the flipside, if selling interest persists, the bears could attack the recent support of 180.72. Even lower, the July barrier of 179.45 could provide additional downside protection. Breaking below that level, the price might face the July bottom of 172.29.

In brief, GBPJPY has been undergoing a strong pullback, which appears to be fading.  Nevertheless, the bulls should not get excited until the price conquers the 50-day SMA.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.