Wed, Oct 04, 2023 @ 14:26 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY: Stabilizes after Wednesday's Plunge, Risk of More Intervention Remains High

USD/JPY: Stabilizes after Wednesday’s Plunge, Risk of More Intervention Remains High

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

USDJPY regained traction in early Wednesday’s trading and held above 149 mark, following turbulent action in the US session on Tuesday.

The pair cracked psychological 150 barrier after upbeat US JOLTS job openings report and hit the highest in nearly one year, ahead of sharp dip, which markets suspect to be sparked by intervention, as Japan’s authorities signaled several times that they will intervene to support falling currency.

Quick bounce from the spike low (147.29) where the drop was contained by rising daily Kijun-sen, left long-tailed daily candle, suggesting that the dollar remains bid.

Daily studies remain bullish and supportive for another attack at 150 barrier, break of which would unmask 2022 peak (151.94).

However, risk of further action by Japanese authorities keeps the downside vulnerable, with initial negative signal expected on break below daily Tenkan-sen (148.72) and confirmation on drop and close below daily Kijun-sen (147.29)

Res: 149.31; 149.70; 150.00; 151.04.
Sup: 148.72; 148.29; 147.32; 146.10.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.