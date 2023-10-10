Tue, Oct 10, 2023 @ 04:53 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBrent Crude Oil Wave Analysis

Brent Crude Oil Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Brent crude oil reversed from support level 83.15
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 90.00

Brent crude oil recently reversed up from the support level 83.15 (which has been repeatedly reversing the price from the start of August), coinciding with the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from June.

The upward reversal from the support level 83.15 is currently forming the daily candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star Doji.

Given the still oversold daily Stochastic, Brent crude oil can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 90.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.