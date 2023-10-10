Tue, Oct 10, 2023 @ 11:35 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Price Cannot Stay Above $28k

Bitcoin Price Cannot Stay Above $28k

FXOpen
By FXOpen

The first day of October coincided with the first attempt of the bulls to overcome the resistance level of USD 28,000 per coin, but on the 2nd of October, the sellers showed their presence. Since that time, the price has repeatedly exceeded the level of 28k, but each time not for long, after which a decline followed.

Yesterday, there was another such decline. As the BTC/USD chart shows today, the rate is around 27,600. And it seems that the bulls may no longer have the strength to make a new attempt.

Analyzing the bitcoin market on September 8, we pointed out a list of bearish arguments that give reason to doubt the positive prospects for bitcoin. The described price action of about 28k is another bearish argument in this list.

Moreover:

→ the growth of B→C is approximately 50% Fibo of the decline of A→B;

→ the top of early October provides more support for building a downward channel (shown in red). It is possible that the price may now move from its upper border to its lower border.

In the short term, longs can expect the rising trendline structure (shown in blue lines) to help push the price above the psychological USD 30k level. But, let’s say, if this does not happen, then the market will again fall to the key support zone of USD 25-25.5k. Will it be able to support bullish momentum for the third time (as it did in September and June)?

99-year-old Charlie Munger gives the hint. At October’s Zoomtopia conference, he again railed against investing in digital assets, saying it was the “stupidest investment” because “[m]ost of those investments are going to zero.”

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.