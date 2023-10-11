Wed, Oct 11, 2023 @ 11:17 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Rally Stops at Key Area

NZDUSD Rally Stops at Key Area

XM.com
By XM.com
  • NZDUSD trades sideways amidst geopolitical developments
  • The current short-term upleg started when NZDUSD failed to break 0.5870
  • Momentum indicators are somewhat supportive of the current move

NZDUSD is trading sideways today after registering five strong green candles. It tested the 0.5870 level multiple times during September, but it failed to break it thus fuelling the current short-term rally. It has now reached a key resistance area, a tad below the lower boundary of the February-August rectangle.

Understandably, the focus is now on the momentum indicators and their likely support for the current move. More specifically, the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) points to a weak bullish trend in the market, and the RSI remains a tad above its 50-midpoint. More importantly, the stochastic oscillator has jumped aggressively towards its overbought territory, potentially opening the door to a more protracted rally.

Should the bulls remain confident, they could try to overcome the busy 0.6060-0.6092 range, defined by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the April 5, 2022 – October 13, 2022 downtrend, the July 14, 2022 low and the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). This would be the final step before pushing NZDUSD back inside the rectangle that has been in place since February 2023 and cancelling out the sell-off since early August.

On the flip side, the bears are probably determined to defend the key 0.6060-0.6092 area. If successful, they could then have a go at breaking the 0.5955 and 0.5920 levels set by the 50-day SMA and the May 15, 2022 low respectively. Even lower, the bears could then plot a course for the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.5870 that proved too strong during September.

To conclude, NZDUSD bulls have managed to stage a decent rally, but they probably need a break above the 0.6060-0.6092 range to confirm taking control of the market.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.