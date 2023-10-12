Swissy Can see More Gains after a Corrective Set-Back

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On a daily chart there’s a chance that USDCHF completed the wedge pattern within wave C this summer, after a recent turn up and broken trendline resistance, so new bullish trend can be in play. In fact, the current sharp and strong recovery to 0.9250 looks like an impulse so more gains are expected, but after a pullback which can be deeper now after a break below 0.9097 support that can turn into a resistance for wave (B) rally. As such, be aware of more downisde till A-B-C correction is finished; ideally, this one will bottom around 0.8868-0.8929 support area.