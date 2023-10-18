Gold Price Rally Seems Far From Over, US President To Visit Israel

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Gold prices rallied significantly after the Israeli–Hamas war intensified.

A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support near $1,895 on the 4-hour chart.

Today, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Israel and Jordan.

Growing border concerns amid the Israeli–Hamas war is keeping investors on the edge.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices started a strong increase after the Israeli–Hamas war intensified. The price rallied above the $1,890 and $1,900 resistance levels to move into a positive zone. Today, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Israel and Jordan, where he will address the ongoing conflict with both Israeli and Arab leaders.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price gained pace above the $1,900 resistance. It settled above the $1,900 level, the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

It even surpassed the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,947 swing high to the $1,810 low. The current price action suggests there are high chances of more upsides above $1,930.

Immediate resistance is near the $1,935 level. The first major resistance is $1,950. An upside break above the $1,950 level could send the price soaring toward the $1,965 resistance. The next major resistance is near the $1,980 level, above which Gold could revisit the key $2,000 resistance zone.

On the downside, the price might find support near the $1,900 level. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $1,895 on the 4-hour chart.

The next key support is near the gap area at $1,880. If the bulls fail to protect the $1,880 support, there is a risk of a major decline. In the stated case, the price could decline toward the $1,840 level.

Looking at crude oil prices, there was a decent increase toward the $88 resistance and the bulls might now aim a move toward $92.

Economic Releases to Watch Today