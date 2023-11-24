Dow Jones Wave Analysis

Fri, Nov 24, 2023 @ 02:16 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • Dow Jones broke key resistance level 35000.
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 3565.00

Dow Jones index recently broke the key resistance level 35000.00 (which has been reversing the price from the start of September).

The breakout of the resistance level 35000.00 accelerated the active minor impulse wave 5 of the higher order impulse wave (C) from the end of October.

Given the prevailing risk on sentiment seen across the equity markets today, Dow Jones index can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 3565.00 (former multi-month high from the end of July).

