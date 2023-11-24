Fri, Nov 24, 2023 @ 12:00 GMT
Gold Price Dips From $2K While Crude Oil Price Recovers

Gold Price Dips From $2K While Crude Oil Price Recovers

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Gold price surged toward the $2,000 zone before the bears appeared. Crude oil price is attempting a recovery wave above the $75.00 zone.

Important Takeaways for Gold and Oil Prices Analysis Today

  • Gold price started a steady increase from the $1,965 zone against the US Dollar.
  • A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $1,995 on the hourly chart of gold at FXOpen.
  • Crude oil prices started a decent recovery wave from the $73.80 support.
  • There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $77.00 on the hourly chart of XTI/USD at FXOpen.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of Gold at FXOpen, the price found support near the $1,965 zone. The price remained in a bullish zone and started a strong increase above $1,985.

There was a decent move above the 50-hour simple moving average. The bulls pushed the price above the $1,985 and $1,995 resistance levels. Finally, the price tested the $2,005 zone before the bears appeared.

There was a minor downside correction below $2,000 and the RSI dipped below 50. There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,965 swing low to the $2,007 high.

Initial support on the downside is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,965 swing low to the $2,007 high at $1,985. The first major support is near the $1,975 zone.

If there is a downside break below the $1,975 support, the price might decline further. In the stated case, the price might drop toward the $1,965 support.

Immediate resistance is near a key bearish trend line at $1,995 and the 50-hour simple moving average. The next major resistance is near the $2,005 level. An upside break above the $2,005 resistance could send Gold price toward $2,020. Any more gains may perhaps set the pace for an increase toward the $2,032 level.

Oil Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of WTI Crude Oil at FXOpen, the price found support near the $73.80 zone against the US Dollar. The price formed a base and started a recovery wave above $74.50.

The bulls were able to push the price above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $78.44 swing high to the $73.81 low. The hourly RSI is back above the 50 level, but the price is struggling near the 50-hour simple moving average.

There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $77.00. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $78.44 swing high to the $73.81 low.

A clear move above the trend line resistance could send the price toward the $78.40 resistance. Any more gains might send the price toward the $80.00 level.

Conversely, the price might start a fresh decline from the $77.00 resistance. Immediate support sits near the $76.10 level. The next major support on the WTI crude oil chart is $73.80.

If there is a downside break, the price might decline toward $72.35. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a move toward the $70.00 support zone.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Learn Forex Trading

