Germany 30 Technical: Bullish Momentum Remains Intact

Key elements remain positive that support the ongoing short-term uptrend phase.

Watch the key short-term support at 15,930.

Next intermediate resistance stands at 16,200.

Since its bullish breakout from its former medium-term descending channel resistance last Tuesday, 14 November, the price actions of the Germany 30 Index (a proxy for the DAX futures) have continued to exhibit positive elements.

Oscillating within a short-term uptrend phase since end of October 2023

Firstly, it has continued to oscillate within the upper half of a minor ascending channel in place since the 27 October 2023 low of 14,586.

Secondly, the hourly RSI momentum indicator managed to stage a rebound from key parrel support at the 45 level without any prior bearish divergence condition at its overbought condition which suggests that short-term bullish momentum remains intact.

Watch the 15,930 key short-term pivotal support (the median line of the minor ascending channel & minor congestion area of 21/23 November 2023 and a clearance above 16,050 near-term resistance sees the next intermediate resistance coming in at 16,200 (upper boundary of the minor ascending channel & Fibonacci extension cluster.

On the flip side, failure to hold at 15,930 negates the bullish tone for a minor corrective decline towards the next intermediate support zone of 15,660/560 (also the 200 and 20-day moving averages).

Fig 1: Germany 30 minor short-term trend as of 24 Nov 2023 (Source: TradingView, click to enlarge chart)