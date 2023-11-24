Fri, Nov 24, 2023 @ 12:00 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGermany 30 Technical: Bullish Momentum Remains Intact

Germany 30 Technical: Bullish Momentum Remains Intact

MarketPulse
By MarketPulse
  • Key elements remain positive that support the ongoing short-term uptrend phase.
  • Watch the key short-term support at 15,930.
  • Next intermediate resistance stands at 16,200.

Since its bullish breakout from its former medium-term descending channel resistance last Tuesday, 14 November, the price actions of the Germany 30 Index (a proxy for the DAX futures) have continued to exhibit positive elements.

Oscillating within a short-term uptrend phase since end of October 2023

Firstly, it has continued to oscillate within the upper half of a minor ascending channel in place since the 27 October 2023 low of 14,586.

Secondly, the hourly RSI momentum indicator managed to stage a rebound from key parrel support at the 45 level without any prior bearish divergence condition at its overbought condition which suggests that short-term bullish momentum remains intact.

Watch the 15,930 key short-term pivotal support (the median line of the minor ascending channel & minor congestion area of 21/23 November 2023 and a clearance above 16,050 near-term resistance sees the next intermediate resistance coming in at 16,200 (upper boundary of the minor ascending channel & Fibonacci extension cluster.

On the flip side, failure to hold at 15,930 negates the bullish tone for a minor corrective decline towards the next intermediate support zone of 15,660/560 (also the 200 and 20-day moving averages).

Fig 1: Germany 30 minor short-term trend as of 24 Nov 2023 (Source: TradingView, click to enlarge chart)

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.