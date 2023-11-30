Thu, Nov 30, 2023 @ 17:36 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisETHUSD set for a breakout move

ETHUSD set for a breakout move

XM.com
By XM.com
  • Ethereum pulls back from recent multi-month high
  • Generates a structure of lower highs and higher lows
  • Momentum indicators suggest that buying interest is fading

ETHUSD (Ethereum) experienced a strong rally since late October, which propelled the price to 2,136, its highest level since April. However, in the past few weeks, the leading altcoin has been trading without a clear direction, with the formation of a pennant pattern hinting at an impending breakout.

Should the pennant break to the upside, the bulls could attack the recent resistance region of 2,090. A violation of that zone could pave the way for the six-month high of 2,136 just shy of the 2023 peak of 2,142. Slicing through the latter, the price may then challenge the 2,200 psychological mark.

Alternatively, bearish actions might encounter initial support at the 2,000 psychological mark. Further declines could then cease at the November support of 1,928, which also acted as resistance in May and June. Even lower, the May support of 1,800 could prove to be a tough barricade for the price to overcome.

Overall, ETHUSD has been trading within a range in the past week, but its technical setup is warning of a potential spike. Meanwhile, the momentum indicators are not giving a clear sign regarding the direction of the upcoming move.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.