Fri, Dec 15, 2023 @ 04:04 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Wave Analysis

WTI Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • WTI reversed from support level 68.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 73.35

WTI crude oil recently reversed up from the major long-term support 68.00 (which has been repeatedly reversing the price from March) coinciding with the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support 68.00 is likely to form the daily candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star – strong buy signal for this instrument.

Given the strength of the support 68.00 and the oversold daily Stochastic, WTI crude oil can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 73.35 (former support from November).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.