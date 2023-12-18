Mon, Dec 18, 2023 @ 14:56 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCrude: Temporary Recovery Has Room for $75

Crude: Temporary Recovery Has Room for $75

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

Crude spiked lower on Friday, but then stabilized on volume late in US session when price moved slightly higher. Energy also stays up after the news that N.Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea. From an Elliott wave perspective, price is also eyeing higher, we are seeing room for wave C/3 to around $75. In that area we see some consolidation back from start of December and the 61.8% Fib of the previous decline that can be finished because of five waves down, and break out of a downward channel.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.