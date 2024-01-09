Tue, Jan 09, 2024 @ 18:00 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Flirts With 20-day SMA

EURUSD Flirts With 20-day SMA

XM.com
By XM.com
  • EURUSD rebounds off 1.0875
  • 50- and 200-SMAs post golden cross
  • Price is still well above uptrend line

EURUSD is rising somewhat after the pullback off the 1.0875 support level and has been battling with the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) over the last four sessions.

It is worth mentioning that the 50- and the 200-day SMAs posted a golden crossover suggesting more gains in the next few sessions, while the technical oscillators are contradicting each other. The RSI is pointing slightly up above the neutral level of 50; however, the MACD is holding beneath its trigger line and above the zero level, indicating that the bearish correction from 1.1150 may continue.

If the bulls continue to have control, then the market could touch the 1.1150 barrier, taken from the previous peak ahead of the 17-month high of 1.1275, registered back in July 2023.

Alternatively, a potential drop below the immediate 20-day SMA and the 1.0875 barricade could send the market until the important 200-day SMA at 1.0840 ahead of the medium-term ascending trend line near the 1.0825 support. Penetration of these lines may change the outlook to bearish, leading the price towards the 1.0720-1.0755 restrictive region.

All in all, EURUSD is looking bullish in the medium-term outlook and only a fall below the uptrend line may switch the outlook to negative.  

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.