Tue, Jan 09, 2024 @ 18:00 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/GBP Technical: Short-Term Relative Weakness of EUR Reasserts Against GBP

EUR/GBP Technical: Short-Term Relative Weakness of EUR Reasserts Against GBP

MarketPulse
By MarketPulse
  • Persistent underperformance of the EUR against GBP as the EUR/GBP cross pair reintegrated below the 200-day moving average.
  • The hourly RSI momentum indicator of EUR/GBP has flashed out a bearish momentum condition.
  • Watch the 0.8615 key short-term resistance with intermediate supports coming in at 0.8550 and 0.8500.

In the long term, the EUR/GBP cross pair is still evolving within a major downtrend phase as depicted by its price actions’ oscillations within a descending channel in place since the 3 February 2023 swing high of 0.8979 (see Fig 1)

The major downtrend phase has remained intact since 3 February 2023

Fig 1:  EUR/GBP medium-term trend as of 9 Jan 2024 (Source: TradingView, click to enlarge chart)

Short-term downside momentum has resurfaced

Fig 2:  EUR/GBP minor short-term trend as of 9 Jan 2024 (Source: TradingView, click to enlarge chart)

Recent price actions have staged a bearish breakdown below its 200-day moving average at the start of 2024 on 3 January.

On the hourly chart, the price actions have taken the form of a minor descending channel with a bearish momentum reading seen in the hourly RSI momentum indicator as it staged a bearish reaction right below its parallel resistance at the 50 level.

These observations suggest that the EUR/GBP is likely to be staging a potential bearish impulsive downmove sequence within its major descending channel.

Watch the 0.8615 key short-term pivotal resistance with the next intermediate supports coming in at 0.8550 and 0.8500 (psychological & the swing low areas of 11 July/23 August 2023) next.

On the other hand, a clearance above 0.8615 negates the bearish tone for a minor corrective bounce to see the next intermediate resistance coming in at 0.8650 (also the 200-day moving average).

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.