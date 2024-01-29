EUR/USD At Risk of Fresh Lows Below 1.0800

Key Highlights

EUR/USD is struggling to start a recovery wave above 1.0920.

A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.0900 on the 4-hour chart.

GBP/USD is struggling to recover above the 1.2760 resistance zone.

Crude oil prices climbed higher above the $76.50 resistance.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Euro attempted a minor increase above the 1.0900 zone against the US Dollar. However, EUR/USD failed to settle above the 1.0920 resistance and started another decline.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair remained in a bearish zone below 1.0920, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

The bulls are now protecting the 1.0815 support zone. If there is a downside break below the 1.0815 level, the pair could even dive below 1.0800. The next major support is 1.0765. Any more losses might call for a drop toward the 1.0720 support.

On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near the 1.0900 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.0900 on the same chart.

The next key resistance is near the 1.0920 level or the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours). A close above the 1.0920 zone could open the doors for more upsides. The next stop for the bulls might be 1.0980. Any more gains might send EUR/USD toward the 1.1050 level.

Looking at GBP/USD, the pair is stuck below the 1.2760 resistance and might witness another decline in the near term.

Economic Releases