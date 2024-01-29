Mon, Jan 29, 2024 @ 06:59 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD At Risk of Fresh Lows Below 1.0800

EUR/USD At Risk of Fresh Lows Below 1.0800

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • EUR/USD is struggling to start a recovery wave above 1.0920.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.0900 on the 4-hour chart.
  • GBP/USD is struggling to recover above the 1.2760 resistance zone.
  • Crude oil prices climbed higher above the $76.50 resistance.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Euro attempted a minor increase above the 1.0900 zone against the US Dollar. However, EUR/USD failed to settle above the 1.0920 resistance and started another decline.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair remained in a bearish zone below 1.0920, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

The bulls are now protecting the 1.0815 support zone. If there is a downside break below the 1.0815 level, the pair could even dive below 1.0800. The next major support is 1.0765. Any more losses might call for a drop toward the 1.0720 support.

On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near the 1.0900 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.0900 on the same chart.

The next key resistance is near the 1.0920 level or the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours). A close above the 1.0920 zone could open the doors for more upsides. The next stop for the bulls might be 1.0980. Any more gains might send EUR/USD toward the 1.1050 level.

Looking at GBP/USD, the pair is stuck below the 1.2760 resistance and might witness another decline in the near term.

Economic Releases

  • Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Jan 2023 – Forecast -9.0 versus -9.3 previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.