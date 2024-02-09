GBPJPY Works Towards Uptrend Resumption

GBPJPY surrounded by bullish vibes

Could re-activate long-term uptrend

Next resistance expected at 189.50

GBPJPY finally closed above the 188.25 region on Thursday, which had been keeping upside movements in control since mid-November, providing a ray of hope that the latest bullish race could pick up momentum.

The focus is now on the 189.50 area, where the resistance line from August is placed, as the positive slope in the technical indicators is currently favouring the buyers. A clear move above that bar could retest the ascending line from March at 191.00, while higher, the pair could challenge the critical resistance line from May 2021 around 193.35.

An immediate reversal to the downside could meet the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) around 187.00. Slightly lower, the 50-day EMA at 185.55 could prevent the bears from reaching the 184.50 zone. If the latter point allows more declines, the next stop could be near the 183.35 restrictive territory.

Summing up, the latest upturn in GBPJPY is expected to gain extra legs in the coming sessions, likely putting the market back into an uptrend in the long-term picture. In this case, it would be interesting to see if the pair can print a new higher high above the 189.50 zone.