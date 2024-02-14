Wed, Feb 14, 2024 @ 11:54 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURGBP Reaches Lower Limit of Range

EURGBP Reaches Lower Limit of Range

XM.com
By XM.com
  • EURGBP pivots higher at the bottom of a range
  • Technical signals not bullish yet
  • Eyes on the 0.8540 resistance zone

EURGBP switched to recovery mode after almost reaching August’s one-year low of 0.8491 and the bottom of the 2023 range area. While the area looks to be an ideal place for an upside reversal, the technical picture cannot guarantee a sustainable rebound.

According to the technical indicators, there is some persisting skepticism in the market, as the RSI is still some distance below its 50 neutral mark and the stochastic oscillator has yet to post a positive cross. Also, the MACD keeps hovering around its red signal line and remains comfortably below zero.

On the upside, the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the upper band of the 2024 bearish channel could pause gains around 0.8540. If the pair manages to climb that border, resistance could next develop around February’s bar of 0.8566. Then, a break above the 50-day SMA might be required for a continuation towards the 200-day SMA at 0.8618.

Otherwise, if the current positive mood in the market evaporates, the bears may push for a close below the 0.8490 support level with scope to reach the 0.8430 constraining zone and the 0.8400 psychological mark. Additional losses from there could stabilize around the August 2022 barrier of 0.8340.

In summary, EURGBP may experience some bullish movement in the coming sessions, though only a clear extension above the 20-day SMA and the 0.8540 region could strengthen the positive momentum in the price.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.