GBP/USD Attempts Recovery While EUR/GBP Gains Strength

GBP/USD is attempting a fresh increase from the 1.2535 zone. EUR/GBP is gaining pace and might extend its rally above the 0.8570 zone.

Important Takeaways for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Analysis Today

The British Pound is attempting a recovery above the 1.2550 zone against the US Dollar.

There is a key rising channel forming with support at 1.2570 on the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen.

EUR/GBP started a fresh increase above the 0.8535 resistance zone.

There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near 0.8550 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh decline from the 1.2690 zone. The British Pound traded below the 1.2600 zone against the US Dollar.

A low was formed near 1.2535 and the pair is now attempting a recovery wave. There was a break above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.2690 swing high to the 1.2535 low. The pair settled above the 50-hour simple moving average and 1.2570.

On the upside, the GBP/USD chart indicates that the pair is facing resistance near 1.2600 or the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.2690 swing high to the 1.2535 low.

The next major resistance is near the 1.2650 level. If the RSI moves above 60 and the pair climbs above 1.2650, there could be another rally. In the stated case, the pair could rise toward the 1.2720 level or even 1.2750.

On the downside, there is a major support forming near 1.2570 and a key rising channel. If there is a downside break below the 1.2570 support, the pair could accelerate lower. The next major support is near the 1.2535 zone, below which the pair could test 1.2500. Any more losses could lead the pair toward the 1.2450 support.

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/GBP at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh increase from the 0.8500 zone. The Euro traded above the 0.8530 level to move into a positive zone against the British Pound.

The EUR/GBP chart suggests that the pair settled above the 50-hour simple moving average and 0.8535. It traded as high as 0.8570 before there was a downside correction. There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.8498 swing low to the 0.8570 high.

Immediate support sits near a major bullish trend line at 0.8550. The next major support is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.8498 swing low to the 0.8570 high at 0.8535.

A downside break below the 0.8535 support might call for more downsides. In the stated case, the pair could drop toward the 0.8515 support level. Any more losses might send the pair toward the 0.8500 level in the near term.

Immediate resistance is near 0.8555. The next major resistance for the bulls is near the 0.8570 zone. A close above the 0.8570 level might accelerate gains.

In the stated case, the bulls may perhaps aim for a test of 0.8620. Any more gains might send the pair toward the 0.8700 level in the coming days.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.