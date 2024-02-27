Tue, Feb 27, 2024 @ 08:16 GMT
Gold Price Faces Uphill Task, Bitcoin Rallies

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold is attempting a fresh increase above the $2,020 resistance.
  • It broke a key bearish trend line with resistance at $2,012 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD is showing a few positive signs above the 1.0780 resistance.
  • Bitcoin prices surged over 10% and climbed toward $58,000.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices started a fresh increase from the $1,985 support against the US Dollar. The bulls cleared the $2,000 resistance to start a decent recovery wave.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price settled above the $2,015 level, the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

Besides, it broke a key bearish trend line with resistance at $2,012 on the same chart. There was a spike above the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,065 swing high to the $1,984 low.

On the upside, the price is facing hurdles near the $2,040 level. An upside break above the $2,040 level could send the price toward the $2,046 resistance. It is close to the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,065 swing high to the $1,984 low.

The next major resistance is near the $2,050 level, above which Gold could test $2,065. Any more gains might send it toward $2,080.

Initial support is near the $2,020 level or the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours). The first major support sits at $2,012. Any more losses might call for a move toward the $1,985 level in the coming days.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is showing a few positive signs above 1.0780, but the bulls face many hurdles above 1.0850.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Housing Price Index for Dec 2024 (MoM) – Forecast +0.3%, versus +0.3% previous.
  • US Durable Goods Orders for Jan 2024 – Forecast -4.8% versus 0% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

