Wed, Feb 28, 2024 @ 14:05 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURGBP Consolidates above 20-day SMA

EURGBP Consolidates above 20-day SMA

XM.com
By XM.com
  • EURGBP looks for resistance at 50-day SMA
  • RSI confirms sideways move

EURGBP has been consolidating beneath the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), which overlaps with the 0.8578 resistance level and the six-month low of 0.8500 since January 18.

According to technical oscillators, the RSI is confirming the sideways movement as it is holding near the neutral threshold of 50, while the MACD is standing above its trigger line but still beneath the zero level.

If the market remains above the 20-day SMA then the next target could come from the upper boundary of the current short-term trading range at 0.8578 ahead of the 200-day SMA at 0.8610. Marginally higher, the 0.8620 resistance may halt bullish actions, acting as a turning point for more losses.

On the other hand, a decline could last until the 0.8500 critical level, while a dive below 0.8490 could open the way for steeper bearish movements.

All in all, EURGBP is looking neutral in the near-term but the medium-term timeframe is still negative and only a successful attempt above the 200-day SMA may switch the outlook to a bullish one.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.