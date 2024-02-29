Thu, Feb 29, 2024 @ 06:36 GMT
GBP/USD Signals Rejection, Bitcoin Extends Rally Above $60K

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • GBP/USD failed to clear the 1.2700 resistance zone.
  • It traded below a key bullish trend line with support at 1.2650 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD is consolidating above the 1.0780 support.
  • Bitcoin rallied over 10% and cleared the $60,000 resistance.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The British Pound started a decent increase from the 1.2535 zone against the US Dollar. GBP/USD gained pace for a move above the 1.2620 and 1.2650 resistance levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair struggled to clear the 1.2700 resistance. A high was formed near 1.2709 and the pair reacted to the downside. There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support at 1.2650 and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

The pair spiked toward the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.2535 swing low to the 1.2709 high. It also tested the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour).

If there is a downside break below the 1.2620 support, the pair could decline toward the 1.2575 level. Any more gains might send GBP/USD toward 1.2535.

On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near the 1.2685 level. The main resistance is near 1.2700. A close above the 1.2700 zone could open the doors for more upsides. The next stop for the bulls might be 1.2765.

Looking at Bitcoin, there was a strong increase, and the bulls were able to pump the price above the $60,000 resistance. The next key resistance sits at $62,500.

Economic Releases

  • US Personal Income for Jan 2024 (MoM) – Forecast +0.4%, versus +0.3% previous.
  • US Pending Home Sales for Jan 2024 (YoY) – Forecast +1%, versus +8.3% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Learn Forex Trading

