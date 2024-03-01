Nasdaq (NQ) Extending Higher in Impulsive Structure

The short-term Elliott Wave View in the Nasdaq (NQ) suggests that rally from 1.5.2024 low is in progress as a nesting 5 waves impulse. Up from 1.5.2024 low, wave ((i)) ended at 18121.5 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 17372.75. Internal subdivision of wave ((ii)) unfolded as a zigzag structure. Down from wave ((i)), wave (a) ended at 17542 and rally in wave (b) ended at 18026. Down from wave (b), wave i ended at 17717 and wave ii ended at 17903.5. The Index extended lower in wave iii towards 17452.5 and wave iv ended at 17614.5. Last leg wave v ended at 17372.75, which also completed wave (c) of ((ii)).

The Index has turned higher in wave ((iii)). Up from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 18144.75. Pullback in wave (ii) unfolded as a double zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave (i), wave w ended at 17922 and wave x ended at 18059.50. Wave y lower ended at 17826 which completed wave (ii) in higher degree. The Index has turned higher in wave (iii). Near term, as far as pivot at 17372.75 low stays intact, expect Index to extend higher and any dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for more upside.

Nasdaq (NQ) 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Nasdaq (NQ) Elliott Wave Video