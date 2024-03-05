Bitcoin Price Breaks $68K and Eyes New ATH, Why Dips Are Attractive

Tue, Mar 05, 2024 @ 08:09 GMT
Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin price extended its rally above $65,000 and $68,000.
  • BTC cleared a rising channel with resistance at $65,750 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Ethereum also rallied above the $3,450 and $3,500 resistance levels.
  • Gold prices are accelerating higher toward the $2,120 resistance.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price remained in a strong uptrend above the $58,000 level. BTC extended its rally above the $65,000 and $68,000 resistance levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price settled above the $63,500 pivot level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

BTC cleared a rising channel with resistance at $65,750 on the same chart. The bulls were able to pump the price above the $68,000 level. A new multi-month high was formed at $68,823 and the price is now consolidating gains.

The first major support is near the $67,000 level. It is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $61,369 swing low to the $68,823 high. The next major support is $66,000. Any more losses might send the price toward the $65,000 support zone.

Immediate resistance is near the $68,750 level. The next resistance is near $69,500 or the last all-time high. A successful close above the $69,500 level might start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $72,000 level.

Economic Releases

  • Euro Zone Services PMI for Feb 2024 – Forecast 50.0, versus 50.0 previous.
  • UK Services PMI for Feb 2024 – Forecast 54.3, versus 54.3 previous.
  • US Services PMI for Feb 2024 – Forecast 51.3, versus 51.3 previous.
  • US ISM Services Index for Feb 2024 – Forecast 53.0, versus 53.4 previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

