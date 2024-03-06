Wed, Mar 06, 2024 @ 11:40 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Stuck in a Rectangle Pattern

NZDUSD Stuck in a Rectangle Pattern

XM.com
By XM.com
  • NZDUSD gets rejected after claiming 50-day SMA
  • But the decline meets strong support at 200-day SMA
  • Oscillators remain in their negative territories

NZDUSD had been in a downtrend since its rejection at 0.6373, which is the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.6536-0.5772 region. Despite the pair’s attempt for recovery and its temporary break above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), it reversed back within its short-term sideways pattern.

Given that both the RSI and MACD are tilted to the downside, the price might drop below the 200-day SMA and challenge the 38.2% Fibo of 0.6064. Sliding beneath that floor, the pair could descend towards the 2024 bottom of 0.6037. A violation of that region could set the stage for the 23.6% Fibo of 0.5952.

On the flipside, should the pair rotate back higher, immediate resistance could be found at the 50.0% Fibo of 0.6154, which overlaps with the 50-day SMA. Conquering this barricade, the bulls may attack the recent rejection region of 0.6217. Further advances could then cease around the 61.8% Fibo of 0.6244.

Overall, despite the break above the 50-day SMA, NZDUSD reversed back within its rangebound structure as the 200-day SMA provided solid support. Hence, the consolidation phase is likely to resume and hold for as long as the SMAs hold their ground.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.