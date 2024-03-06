Market Analysis: EUR/USD Eyes More Gains, USD/CHF Could Rally

EUR/USD started a fresh increase above the 1.0828 resistance. USD/CHF declined and now struggling below the 0.8860 resistance.

Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and USD/CHF Analysis Today

The Euro rallied after it broke the 1.0828 resistance against the US Dollar.

There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near 1.0845 on the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen.

USD/CHF declined below the 0.8860 and 0.8850 support levels.

There is a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near 0.8850 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh increase from the 1.0800 zone. The Euro cleared the 1.0828 resistance to move into a bullish zone against the US Dollar, as mentioned in the previous analysis.

The bulls pushed the pair above the 50-hour simple moving average and 1.0855. Finally, the pair tested the 1.0875 resistance. A high was formed near 1.0876 and the pair is now consolidating gains. There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward wave from the 1.0798 swing low to the 1.0876 high.

Immediate support on the downside is near a connecting bullish trend line at 1.0845. The next major support is the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward wave from the 1.0798 swing low to the 1.0876 high at 1.0838.

A downside break below the 1.0838 support could send the pair toward the 1.0800 level. Any more losses might send the pair into a bearish zone to 1.0765.

Immediate resistance on the EUR/USD chart is near the 1.0855 zone. The first major resistance is near the 1.0875 level. An upside break above the 1.0875 level might send the pair toward the 1.0920 resistance.

The next major resistance is near the 1.0940 level. Any more gains might open the doors for a move toward the 1.1000 level.

USD/CHF Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of USD/CHF at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh decline from well above the 0.8890 zone. The US Dollar dropped below the 0.8860 support to move into a short-term negative zone against the Swiss Franc.

The bears pushed the pair below the 50-hour simple moving average and 0.8840. Finally, the bulls appeared near the 0.8800 level. A low was formed near 0.8804 and the pair is now attempting a fresh increase.

On the upside, the pair could face resistance near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.8892 swing high to the 0.8804 low at 0.8850.

There is also a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near 0.8850. The next major resistance is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.8892 swing high to the 0.8804 low at 0.8860.

If there is a clear break above the 0.8860 resistance zone, the pair could start another increase. In the stated case, it could even surpass 0.8890.

On the downside, immediate support on the USD/CHF chart is 0.8840. The first major support is near the 0.8815 level. The next major support is near 0.8780. Any more losses may possibly open the doors for a move toward the 0.8650 level in the coming days.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.