Wed, Mar 13, 2024 @ 05:11 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Rally Takes Break, Dips Turn Attractive

Gold Price Rally Takes Break, Dips Turn Attractive

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold rallied above the $2,120 and $2,180 resistance levels.
  • It traded below a key rising channel with support at $2,170 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD started a downside correction.
  • Bitcoin price extended its rally above $72,000.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices started a fresh increase from the $2,050 support against the US Dollar. The bulls cleared the $2,120 resistance to start a strong rally.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price settled above the $2,140 level, the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

The bulls were able to pump the price above the $2,165 and $2,180 levels. Finally, the price traded close to the $2,200 level before the bears appeared. A high was formed at $2,195 and there was a minor downside correction.

There was a move below the $2,180 level. The price traded below a key rising channel with support at $2,170 on the same chart. Initial support is near the $2,145 level.

The first major support sits at $2,120. Any more losses might call for a move toward the $2,090 level or the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,984 swing low to the $2,195 high in the coming days.

Any more gains might open the doors for a test of $2,050. On the upside, the price might face resistance near the $2,180 level. The main resistance is now forming near $2,195 and $2,200.

Looking at Bitcoin, there was a strong upward move above the $70,000 and $72,000 levels. The next key resistance sits at $75,000.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • UK Total Trade Balance for Jan 2024 – Forecast £-2.50B, versus £-2.603B previous.
  • UK GDP for Jan 2024 (MoM) – Forecast +0.2%, versus -0.1% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.