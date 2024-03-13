Wed, Mar 13, 2024 @ 12:32 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Recovers While EUR/GBP Aims More Upsides

GBP/USD Recovers While EUR/GBP Aims More Upsides

FXOpen
By FXOpen

GBP/USD is attempting a fresh increase from the 1.2745 zone. EUR/GBP is gaining pace and might extend its rally above the 0.8550 zone.

Important Takeaways for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Analysis Today

  • The British Pound is attempting a recovery above the 1.2780 zone against the US Dollar.
  •  There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at 1.2790 on the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen.
  • EUR/GBP started a fresh increase above the 0.8535 resistance zone.
  •  There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near 0.8535 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh decline from the 1.2890 zone. The British Pound traded below the 1.2820 zone against the US Dollar.

A low was formed near 1.2746 and the pair is now attempting a recovery wave. There was a break above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.2893 swing high to the 1.2746 low.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at 1.2790, but the pair is still below the 50-hour simple moving average. On the upside, the GBP/USD chart indicates that the pair is facing resistance near 1.2800.

The next major resistance is near the 1.2820 level or the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.2893 swing high to the 1.2746 low. If the RSI moves above 50 and the pair climbs above 1.2820, there could be another rally. In the stated case, the pair could rise toward the 1.2890 level or even 1.2920.

On the downside, there is a major support forming near 1.2745. If there is a downside break below the 1.2745 support, the pair could accelerate lower. The next major support is near the 1.2700 zone, below which the pair could test 1.2665. Any more losses could lead the pair toward the 1.2550 support.

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/GBP at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh increase from the 0.8500 zone. The Euro traded above the 0.8525 level to move into a positive zone against the British Pound.

The EUR/GBP chart suggests that the pair settled above the 50-hour simple moving average and 0.8535. There was a clear move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.8562 swing high to the 0.8503 low.

Immediate resistance is near 0.8550 or the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.8562 swing high to the 0.8503 low.

The next major resistance for the bulls is near the 0.8565 zone. A close above the 0.8565 level might accelerate gains. In the stated case, the bulls may perhaps aim for a test of 0.8600. Any more gains might send the pair toward the 0.8650 level in the coming days.

Immediate support sits near a major bullish trend line or 0.8535. The next major support is near the 0.8525 zone. A downside break below the 0.8525 support might call for more downsides.

In the stated case, the pair could drop toward the 0.8500 support level. Any more losses might send the pair toward the 0.8460 level in the near term.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.