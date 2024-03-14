Thu, Mar 14, 2024 @ 03:55 GMT
Silver Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Silver broke key resistance level 24.50
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 25.5

Silver today broke the key resistance level 24.50 (which stopped the previous minor ABC correction 2 as can be seen below).

The breakout of the resistance level 24.50 continues the active impulse wave C of the ABC correction (2) from January.

Given the predominantly bullish sentiment that can be seen on the precious metal markets today Silver can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 25.5 (which stopped wave C in December).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

