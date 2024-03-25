Mon, Mar 25, 2024 @ 12:35 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Pulls Back from All-Time High

Gold Pulls Back from All-Time High

XM.com
By XM.com
  • Gold moves horizontally within 2,145-2,195
  • MACD and RSI lose steam

Gold prices have been moving lower over the last couple of days after the bullish spike towards the all-time high of 2,222.68 that was posted in the preceding week. The market has been developing within a narrow range of 2,145 to 2,195 since March 7 with the technical oscillators confirming a weakening bias. The MACD is holding beneath its trigger line well above the zero level, while the RSI is ticking down after the climb to 70 level.

If the market retreats further, then it may hit the lower boundary of the sideways move at 2,145 before touching the 20-day SMA at 2,131. Slipping further, the 2,088-2,100 region may halt the bearish movements.

On the other hand, a successful attempt above the 2,195 resistance could open the way for a retest of the all-time peak of 2,222.68. Immediate resistance could be found at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level of the down leg from 2,079.19 to 1,810 at 2,245. Even higher, the price may challenge the next psychological marks such as 2,300 and 2,400.

All in all, gold is moving horizontally in short-term timeframe, but the broader outlook remains positive.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.