Natural Gas Wave Analysis

  • Natural gas reversed from multi-month support level 1.541
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 2.030

Natural gas recently reversed up from the multi-month support level 1.541, which reversed the price twice in the middle of 2020.

The support level 1.541 was strengthened by the lower weekly and the daily Bollinger Bands.

Given the strength of the support level 1.541 and the oversold weekly Stochastic, Natural gas can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 2.030, former yearly low from last year.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

