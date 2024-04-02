Tue, Apr 02, 2024 @ 18:22 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Analysis on USD/JPY: Correction Within Uptrend

Elliott Wave Analysis on USD/JPY: Correction Within Uptrend

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

JPY came down across the board, even though BOJ decided to end its ultra-loose policy, by raising rates for 10bp in March. USDJPY is coming higher anyhow, with price breaking some very important trendline connected from 2023 highs. It can even represent part of a bullish triangle which is finished now, so USDJPY has room for much more gains, especially after current sideways price pattern. It looks like a wave four triangle here on 4h time frame, so more upside, and possibly final leg up can show up at the start of the month. Ideally wave 5 will hit 153.00 where bulls can slow down a bit.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.